Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,262,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,719,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VUG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.07. The company had a trading volume of 323,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,492. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $251.44 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.88. The stock has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.