SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,145 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.47% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 154,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,316. The firm has a market cap of $967.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.33.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

