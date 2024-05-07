Private Advisor Group LLC Has $78.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $78,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,684 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $222.62. The company had a trading volume of 255,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

