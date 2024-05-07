Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-8.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.79. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.450-8.160 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.63.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 3.6 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.02. The stock had a trading volume of 372,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,002. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.64%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.