Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 70,712 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,712 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.56% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3,840.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 111,425 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 70,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 34,635 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 321,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGUS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

