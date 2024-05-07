Research Frontiers (REFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 210.01% and a negative return on equity of 46.24%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:REFR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. 15,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,097. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 million, a PE ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 0.22. Research Frontiers has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

