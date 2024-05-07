Research Frontiers (REFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFRGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 210.01% and a negative return on equity of 46.24%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Research Frontiers Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:REFR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. 15,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,097. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 million, a PE ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 0.22. Research Frontiers has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Earnings History for Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)

