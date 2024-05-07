Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,416,000 after acquiring an additional 59,771 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after purchasing an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,131,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,308,000 after purchasing an additional 49,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $161.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,253 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.88.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

