Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 95,379 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $123,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.16. 1,894,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,418,046. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.64 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.76. The firm has a market cap of $431.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

