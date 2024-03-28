Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Chemed accounts for 1.3% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Chemed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Chemed by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,529.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $643.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $612.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $575.29. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $492.84 and a 12 month high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.