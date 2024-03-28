Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.80 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises about 1.8% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.88.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIVE stock opened at $183.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.01. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

