Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,046 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $193.52 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $135.33 and a one year high of $193.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.