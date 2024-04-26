Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPRX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 60,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,409. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.78 million.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 153,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,046,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,373,000 after purchasing an additional 174,739 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 58,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

