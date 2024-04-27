Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $18.84 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.2% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $18,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 75,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $159.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.95 and its 200-day moving average is $149.69.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

