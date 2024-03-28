Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Update

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 678.9% from the February 29th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TEAF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $11.91. 23,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 439,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 305,313 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 118,026 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 58,405 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

