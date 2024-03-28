WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 4,433 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24,627.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $107.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,317. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average is $105.99.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

