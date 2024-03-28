Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 287.0% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
Shares of FEEXF opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
