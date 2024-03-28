First National Corp MA ADV Increases Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $137.79 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.42 and its 200 day moving average is $128.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

