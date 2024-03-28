First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 1,522 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:FLOT opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

