First National Corp MA ADV Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,566 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 1.35% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 44.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 93.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SCO stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.