Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading Down 8.6%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.69. 127,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 499,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 10.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 3,259.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

In related news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd purchased 4,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,434.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 39.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 118.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.