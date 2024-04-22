CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.37 and last traded at $54.95. Approximately 262,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,824,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,992 shares of company stock worth $9,157,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Baker Chad R bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

