Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 249 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,966. The company has a market capitalization of $371.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

