Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $671.00 and last traded at $703.79. Approximately 4,862,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 9,856,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $713.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $949.85.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $956.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.69.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,136,000 after purchasing an additional 194,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,520,000 after acquiring an additional 44,678 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,751,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.