Diversified LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,625,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,676,351. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $126.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

