Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Up 0.2%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $271.29 and last traded at $270.33. 999,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,797,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.43.

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $500.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.58 and a 200-day moving average of $263.35.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

