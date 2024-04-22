Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $736.38 and last traded at $727.59. 615,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,040,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $726.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $698.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $763.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $661.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 935,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,980,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

