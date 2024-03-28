FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. FTI Consulting makes up 0.8% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $209.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.46. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.39 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $1,476,248.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

