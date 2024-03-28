1,416 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Purchased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,622,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,430.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 54,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.

VGIT opened at $58.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1496 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

