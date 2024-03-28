Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Update

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the February 29th total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trinity Biotech Stock Down 2.0 %

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.