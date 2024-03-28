Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Grows By 208.6%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 208.6% from the February 29th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 276,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ucommune International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ucommune International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.55% of Ucommune International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Ucommune International Price Performance

Shares of UK stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. Ucommune International has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

