Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Decreased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.47. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

