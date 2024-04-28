Robert W. Baird Lowers Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $79.00

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RHI. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Get Robert Half alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 917,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,265,000 after purchasing an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,634,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,069,000 after purchasing an additional 57,130 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,944,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 64,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 10.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,792,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,328,000 after purchasing an additional 164,517 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.