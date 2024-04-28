Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,255,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,691,000 after acquiring an additional 322,624 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 34.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,830,000 after purchasing an additional 447,938 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 572,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $49.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.83%.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,554.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $677,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,554.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

