Sebold Capital Management Inc. Purchases 26,305 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Davis Select International ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DINT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period.

BATS DINT opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79.

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

