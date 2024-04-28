Tracsis’ (TRCS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,295 ($16.00) price target on the stock.

Tracsis Price Performance

Shares of TRCS stock opened at GBX 830 ($10.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £250.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3,772.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Tracsis has a 1-year low of GBX 690 ($8.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,030 ($12.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 891.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 860.74.

Tracsis Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 909.09%.

Insider Activity

Tracsis Company Profile

In other news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 2,237 shares of Tracsis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($10.99), for a total value of £19,909.30 ($24,591.53). In other Tracsis news, insider Andrew Kelly sold 9,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.36), for a total transaction of £84,318 ($104,147.73). Also, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($10.99), for a total transaction of £19,909.30 ($24,591.53). Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

