Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Declines By 78.2%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the February 29th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,593,000 after acquiring an additional 149,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,585,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,016,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.