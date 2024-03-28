Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 27,876 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.83.

Global Blue Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $951.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.73 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 87.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Global Blue Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

