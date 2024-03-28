Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 27,876 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.83.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $951.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.40.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.73 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 87.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
