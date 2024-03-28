Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives $10.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRZN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $375.42 million, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.21. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 16.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently -269.38%.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,960.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 156,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,991.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

