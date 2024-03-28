Head-To-Head Review: ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) versus Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Inogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Inogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Inogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 3.18 -$22.13 million ($2.87) -1.81 Inogen $315.66 million 0.59 -$102.45 million ($4.41) -1.81

Risk & Volatility

ReWalk Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inogen. Inogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReWalk Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inogen has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ReWalk Robotics and Inogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inogen 1 2 1 0 2.00

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 305.41%. Inogen has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 71.58%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Inogen.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Inogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29% Inogen -32.46% -38.98% -27.03%

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Inogen on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a source of supplemental oxygen; Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators; Simeox airway clearance; batteries; and related accessories. It also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

