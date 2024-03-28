Comparing JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) & Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties pays out 557.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Easterly Government Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $604.20 million 2.47 -$79.98 million ($0.84) -19.36 Easterly Government Properties $287.23 million 4.06 $18.80 million $0.19 59.95

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Easterly Government Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

98.5% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for JBG SMITH Properties and Easterly Government Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00 Easterly Government Properties 1 1 0 0 1.50

JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.60%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.53%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than JBG SMITH Properties.

Volatility and Risk

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties -13.24% -3.20% -1.40% Easterly Government Properties 6.55% 1.32% 0.66%

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats JBG SMITH Properties on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Approximately 75.0% of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, which is anchored by four key demand drivers: Amazon's new headquarters; Virginia Tech's under-construction $1 billion Innovation Campus; the submarket's proximity to the Pentagon; and JBG SMITH's deployment of 5G digital infrastructure. JBG SMITH's dynamic portfolio currently comprises 14.2 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily, and retail assets at share, 99% of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 8.8 million square feet of mixed-use, primarily multifamily, development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

