Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 2,968 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $19,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.51. 205,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,775. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.96. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

