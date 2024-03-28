iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the February 29th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance
Shares of SUSL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average is $83.11. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Deep Value With Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.