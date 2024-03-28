iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the February 29th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average is $83.11. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.