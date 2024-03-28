Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 252741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Specifically, insider Edmund J. Burke acquired 4,000 shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 671,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

