Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Gap Up to $12.61

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $12.98. Neumora Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 19,150 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on NMRA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.48.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

