PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.71

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.71 and last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 225200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

