Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, reports. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.

Intevac Stock Up 7.3 %

Intevac stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

