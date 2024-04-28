CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0549 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $44.27 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0549 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011632 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001404 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,528.38 or 1.00025161 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012443 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05651616 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $2,012,310.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.