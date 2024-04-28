JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $960.74

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 960.74 ($11.87) and traded as high as GBX 975 ($12.04). JPMorgan American shares last traded at GBX 969 ($11.97), with a volume of 389,905 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan American Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 961.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 880.59. The firm has a market cap of £1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 978.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

JPMorgan American Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 5.25 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan American’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. JPMorgan American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 707.07%.

About JPMorgan American

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

