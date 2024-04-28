EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.500-16.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion-$14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.7 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.50-16.50 EPS.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EME stock opened at $354.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.92. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $161.49 and a twelve month high of $369.53.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

