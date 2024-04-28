International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after buying an additional 2,636,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,490 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,345,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,322,000 after acquiring an additional 871,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,691,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,399,000 after acquiring an additional 807,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after purchasing an additional 404,948 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $167.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.34. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

